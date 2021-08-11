Amazon theft: Man arrested after stock stolen from Salford depot
A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and money laundering after a large quantity of stock was stolen from an Amazon distribution centre.
A theft of high-value electronic goods, including mobile phones, from a warehouse in Little Hulton, Salford, was reported on Wednesday.
Greater Manchester Police later found technology products and about £250,000 in cash during a property search.
A man in his 30s was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.
The suspect has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Det Supt Christopher Bridge urged anyone with information to contact police.
"I would stress that our investigation and enquiries remain ongoing," he said.
