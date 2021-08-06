Droylsden stabbing: Murder arrest after fatal attack
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 47-year-old man was stabbed to death in Greater Manchester.
The victim was attacked at a house on Redesmere Close in Droylsden, Tameside, at about 01:00 BST.
He was found in a critical condition and taken to hospital but died soon after, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 21-year-old suspect remains in custody for questioning. Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact police.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.