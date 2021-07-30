Community dig reveals Rochdale's Victorian heritage
Remains of Victorian homes and businesses have been discovered in a town's community dig.
Archaeologists and volunteers are digging in Town Hall Square in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.
Lead archaeologist Ashley Brogan said among the most exciting finds were ginger beer bottles from merchant Samuel Casson, who lived at number 13 Packer Street.
Other relics dug up include heels from bootmakers and bones from butchers.
The project is part of the council's restoration of the town hall.
Basements and latrines from late 18th century houses on the street have also been uncovered.
Ms Brogan, 27, said some of the older volunteers could remember Cassons ginger beer from their childhoods.
As well as the bottles, other relics linked to businesses known to be in operation on Packer Street have been found including animal bones from butchers and heels from bootmakers.
Ms Brogan said she hoped more of the town's medieval heritage would be revealed as the dig continues.
"Packer Street was a main route in the medieval period... particularly for the wool trade the town is famous for," she said.
However, the archaeologist, who is based at the University of Salford, said evidence of Rochdale's pre-industrial history, which she believes may date as far back as the Anglo Saxon period, could also be found.
"Our towns aren't just industrial towns," she said.
Azhar Sacranie was at the site with his six-year-old son who he said was "an absolute digging fanatic".
He said they had found bits of pottery within a couple of hours but had not yet managed to find the dinosaur bones his son had hoped for.
He said: "Rochdale is a town with a real, rich history.
"I think this is a great idea, getting down and dirty and everyone's getting involved."
Cllr Philip Massey told the BBC he hoped the dig would "uncover things residents didn't know and connect them with the past of the town".
"I'm absolutely thrilled so many people have come and got stuck in," he said.
The local authority received an £8.3m grant from the National Lottery last year to restore parts of the Grade I-listed building.