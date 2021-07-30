Manchester shipping container homeless village to be built
A village for homeless people created from shipping containers is set to be built in railway arches.
Plans to assemble 40 homes, a hall and a green space alongside the Bridgewater Canal in Manchester were approved by the city council on Thursday.
The scheme will provide daily support and life skills training.
Developer Capital & Centric described it as a "trailblazing" project that would "take a holistic approach to battling homelessness".
Homelessness charity Embassy, who are running the project, said all residents would be interviewed and triaged before moving in.
It said the Castlefield site would have a strict zero tolerance drug and alcohol policy and the homes would be offered to those willing to take on new opportunities.
The charity said 85% of people living on streets are men so the scheme would be offered to them.
A project for women is being launched separately, a spokesman added.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said staff would manage the site around the clock.
Embassy co-founder Sid Williams said he was "ecstatic" and added the scheme would "help get people back on their feet".
"Homelessness is at risk of creeping up again... we need long-term solutions that don't just paper over the cracks," he said.
The site is owned by Peel L&P which is working together with Capital & Centric and the Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity to deliver the scheme.
A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity said the group was "thrilled" with the decision.
"Stable, supported accommodation such as this is crucial to addressing rough sleeping and homelessness, acting as a stepping stone for people to move onto the next, positive chapter of their lives," she added.
