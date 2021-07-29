David Greenhalgh death: Tributes paid to Bolton Council leader
- Published
Tributes have been paid to the leader of Bolton Council who has died after two years serving in the role.
Councillor David Greenhalgh lead the first Conservative administration on the council in four decades.
Mr Greenhalgh had been unwell and died after being admitted to hospital last week, the Local Democracy Reporter Service wrote.
A tweet from Bolton Liberal Democrats described him as a "thoroughly decent man".
In a joint statement, the council's deputy leader Martyn Cox and chief executive Tony Oakman said he was "greatly respected."
They added: "As an individual he will be greatly missed by many, and it will take some time to come to terms with our sudden loss.
"He was greatly respected and had many friends both in the town hall and the wider Bolton community."
Mr Greenhalgh was councillor for Bromley Cross and became leader in 2019.
With Bolton at the centre of many pandemic issues he became well known for speaking out for the region in front of a national audience.
In June he helped persuade Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to ease travel restrictions between Greater Manchester and Scotland amid concerns about coronavirus infections.
The flag at Bolton Town Hall is to be lowered to half mast as a sign of respect.