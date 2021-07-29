Warrington biker killed in collision 'lived life on his terms'
A motorcyclist who died in a crash with a car and combine harvester "will be truly missed", his family have said.
Harry Abbey, 19, died at the scene of the crash at the junction of Hollins Lane and Watery Lane in Winwick, Warrington, late on 21 July.
Cheshire Police have urged witnesses to come forward.
Paying tribute to the 19-year-old, from Warrington, his family said he "was so loved and will be truly missed by all his family and friends".
"Harry lived life on his terms, he made friends easily and was true and supportive to each and every one of them," his family added.
"His untimely death leaves a gaping hole in all our lives."
