Murdered woman's contact with Greater Manchester Police investigated
- Published
Greater Manchester Police's contact with a woman who reported her partner's abusive behaviour weeks before he murdered her is to be investigated.
The body of Imogen Bohajczuk, 29, was found by police on 4 March, two weeks after she had reported being assaulted.
Her boyfriend Daniel Smith was jailed for her murder on Tuesday.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it would be looking at police actions from "the time of that call up to her being found dead".
Manchester Crown Court heard Smith killed Ms Bohajczuk in a ferocious attack and emptied her bank account before his arrest on 5 March.
The court was told he was an alcoholic and had a history of violent and abusive behaviour towards women.
Ms Bohajczuk, who had also reported an assault by Smith in November 2020, called police to report his attack on 18 February.
GMP officers visited the property the next day but got no response.
When they returned on 4 March, she was found lying on her bed with multiple stab wounds, having been badly beaten, and Smith had daubed "it was me" on her body in red nail varnish.
He admitted her murder and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years.
An IOPC spokesman said the watchdog was "independently investigating events leading up to the tragic murder of Imogen Bohajczuk".
"We received a mandatory referral from GMP due to the fact Ms Bohajczuk had called to report an assault on 18 February," he said.
"Our investigation will look at the actions of police from the time of that call up to her being found dead at her home in Oldham on 4 March."