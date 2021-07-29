BBC News

Moss Side crash: Man arrested after woman dies in collision

image captionThe crash between two cars happened on Princess Road

A 70-year-old woman has died after a two-car crash.

The pedestrian was struck after two vehicles collided and one knocked into a lamppost which then fell over on Princess Road, Manchester, at about 00:50 BST.

The woman died at the scene and an investigation is under way, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers have set up a cordon on Princess Road.

GMP said the two cars crashed after one changed lanes, with the second vehicle hitting a lamppost which fell over.

The force could not confirm whether it was a car or the lamppost which hit the woman.

Appealing for information, a spokesman said: "This is a tragic incident in which a woman has very sadly lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."

