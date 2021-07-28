Trafford General: Lightning strike sets hospital roof on fire
- Published
A fire has broken out at a hospital after it was struck by lightning during heavy thunderstorms.
Part of the roof at Trafford General Hospital in Greater Manchester is currently ablaze.
Fire crews were called to the hospital at 14:20 BST after the fire began in the two-storey building.
A small number of patients and staff have been evacuated from one ward, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed.
A spokeswoman for the trust said relatives of the affected patients were being informed.
She added: "We have taken the precaution of closing the Trafford Minor Injuries Unit. For all urgent and emergency care issues, please use alternative facilities including ringing NHS 111."
Fire crews remain at the scene on Moorside Road in Flixton to tackle the blaze with seven fire engines arriving.
The road is currently closed in both directions and local bus services are being diverted, Transport for Greater Manchester has said.
Heavy thunderstorms have swept across parts of North West England throughout the afternoon.
The bad weather led to Manchester Originals' match against Northern Superchargers in the women's Hundred being abandoned without a ball being bowled.
