Synagogue sold for Gary Neville's £200m city redevelopment plan
- Published
A synagogue in Manchester has been sold under plans to redevelop part of the city by former footballer Gary Neville.
The ex-Manchester United star wants to build a tower block in the city, which includes apartments, offices, restaurants and a five-star hotel.
Initially, the synagogue on Jackson's Row was going to be bulldozed and rebuilt on the £200m St Michael's site.
But Manchester Reform Synagogue has agreed to sell the building and move to a new premises.
A spokesman said the "membership preferred to use the finance from the £15m sale to relocate and secure the future for decades to come rather than wait to be part of a five-star hotel and residential tower".
The sale comes as the site's developer Relentless announced a joint venture with KKR to deliver the project.
Initial work on the site is expected to start towards the end of the year.
The first phase will see the former Bootle Street police headquarters and one of Manchester's most historic pubs, the Sir Ralph Abercrombie, refurbished and incorporated into the development.
The plans also include a roof terrace with views overlooking the Grade I listed Town Hall and library.
Mr Neville said the development had been "challenging" but he was "looking forward to delivering this exciting project in Manchester".
Former footballer Ryan Giggs, who was originally involved in the project, made the decision to "exit the scheme" earlier this year, a spokesman for the developer said.
Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said: "Navigating the complexities of this development within the constraints of the site has undoubtedly been challenging, but we know the outcome is going to be truly transformational for this part of the city centre.
"This type of investment is the precise antidote we need in the city to balance the economic impact of the last year."