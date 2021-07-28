Rochdale children suffering repeated cycles of abuse, Ofsted says
Vulnerable children are experiencing "repeated cycles of neglect and abuse" despite improvements to children's services in Rochdale, inspectors said.
Ofsted made the finding following a visit to the Greater Manchester town in June.
Inspectors found several shortcomings including the nature of abuse not always being properly understood.
Rachel Massey, cabinet member for children's services, said staff would "look for ways to improve".
The inspection was a follow-up to a 2018 visit which found the experiences and progress of vulnerable children "required improvement to be good".
Ofted reported the quality of work with children had improved "in some areas", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It also praised the service for keeping pace with increasing demand, despite the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.
However it was still ordered to improve due to shortcomings in areas including the "understanding of and response to domestic abuse".
'Harmful situations'
The report reads: "Children and adults experiencing domestic abuse have access to specialist services.
"However, the nature of abuse, the behaviour of those who abuse, and the experiences of the victims of domestic abuse are not always comprehensively assessed and understood.
"This means that some children repeatedly experience harmful situations because the plans to protect them are overly optimistic."
Ofsted has rated the council's children's services as "requires improvement" since 2014, having found child protection arrangements were "inadequate" two years earlier.
The watchdog said the council must improve in several areas, including its focus on planning, its understanding and response to abuse and the quality of auditing practices.
Ms Massey said the council was making progress and "on its journey" to a "good" rating.
She said: "We continue to look for ways to improve our service, based on the feedback, so that we provide the very best support to children, young people and families.
"Our teams have been incredibly stretched during the pandemic as demand has risen and we're pleased to hear the feedback from our staff that they enjoy working here and feel supported."