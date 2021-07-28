Gorton house fire: Family's poetic tribute to woman who died
- Published
The family of a woman who died in a house fire have said their mum will "never be forgotten" in a poem penned in her memory.
Sandra Hughes was found by fire crews as they tackled a blaze on Darras Road in Gorton, Manchester, on 13 July.
A 34-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of her murder, remains in custody.
A 33-year-old woman, who was also held on suspicion of murder, was released under investigation.
In the poem, Ms Hughes's family said: "Sandra, you left this world so quickly, no time to say goodbye
"You were gone before we knew it, and we all still wonder why
"Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears will flow,
"What it meant to lose you no one can ever know.
"You'll never be forgotten, we pledge to you today,
"A hallowed place within our hearts is where you'll always stay.
"Rest In Peace xx"