Oldham killer who daubed victim's body in nail varnish is jailed
- Published
A murderer who daubed "it was me" in red nail varnish on his girlfriend's body has been jailed.
Mother-of-one Imogen Bohajczuk, 29, was found in a flat in Oldham on 4 March, three weeks after she had been beaten and stabbed to death.
Daniel Smith, 41, of Park Road in the town will serve at least 17 years in jail after admitting her murder.
He had killed Miss Bohajczuk in a ferocious attack and emptied her bank account before his arrest on 5 March.
Smith, an alcoholic and originally from the Isle of Wight, had a history of violent and abusive behaviour towards women, Manchester Crown Court heard.
The victim had texted an ex-partner on 18 February to say Smith had visited her home and become violent with her, the court was told.
She wrote: "I thought I was going to die. He strangled me so much I nearly died and then he got a knife."
'Grim scene'
Miss Bohajczuk, who had begun seeing Smith in late 2020, called police to report the violence and said Smith had left the address in Bardsley.
Officers arrived at her property the next day but got no response.
When police returned on 4 March they were confronted with a "grim scene" after her body was found by a housing officer at her supported accommodation.
She was found lying on her bed with multiple stab wounds, having been badly beaten.
A post-mortem examination of the victim's body revealed bruises on her face, jaw and scalp, and on her neck in a manner which suggested attempted strangulation. One stab wound was delivered with such force it separated a rib bone and fully penetrated her lung.
A bloodied knife was recovered at the scene in the kitchen knife block.
When interviewed, Smith said he accepted he was responsible for her death but claimed it was "out of character" and he had drunkenly daubed on her leg to make it clear he had inflicted the injuries.
Sentencing Smith to a minimum term of 17-and-a-half years, Judge Patrick Field QC told him: "On her right leg you had daubed the words 'It was me' in red nail varnish.
"This macabre graffiti is said to be some kind of confession by you. A sign to the police that you were responsible for the killing. I reject that notion utterly.
"This act looks like an act of callous and cruel triumphalism. There was cruelty here because you desecrated the body of the woman you had just killed in order to proclaim what you had just done."
In a statement the victim's mother, Kim Bohajczuk, said her daughter had told them about her plans to rebuild her life with her young son and family, and of her "everlasting love" for her child.