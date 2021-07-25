Four injured as shots fired at Manchester engagement party
Four people were injured when gun shots were reportedly fired at an engagement party in Manchester.
Police said an altercation took place outside an address in Birch Hall Lane, Longsight, with five shots fired at about 01:00 BST.
A 54-year-old man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries to his arm and a 48-year-old man is in a serious condition after surgery.
A 27-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were also injured.
It is unclear whether this was due to gunshot, debris from the discharge or from the disturbance at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.
The teenager has since been discharged from hospital.
Detectives are appealing for more information about the incident, which police say possibly happened in the garden of the property.
An inquiry is also under way and police are investigating whether a report of a car on its roof in Thoresway Road, Longsight, shortly after 02:00 is connected to the shootings.