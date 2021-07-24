Murder probe after Bury woman dies from severe burns
- Published
The death of a woman from severe burn injuries is being treated as murder.
The 31-year-old died in hospital after emergency workers were called to East Street, Bury, at about 19:30 BST on Friday.
Three men aged 24, 26 and 34 have been arrested and remain in custody, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force did not reveal what offences they were held on suspicion of but said they believed it to be an isolated incident.
Officers and fire investigators were working to establish how the woman came to be injured.
Det Ch Insp Daniel Clegg said the force's investigation into "a truly devastating incident" was in its early stages but it was following a number of lines of inquiry.
"If you, or anyone you know has any information that might help us, please get in touch as soon as possible," he said.