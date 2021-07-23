Marcus Rashford mural messages damaged by heavy rain
- Published
Some of the thousands of messages on the Marcus Rashford mural in Manchester have been damaged by rain the day before they were due to be moved.
The heartfelt notes were left on the wall in Withington in a show of solidarity after it was vandalised following England's Euro 2020 exit.
They were set to be taken to Manchester Central Library later to avoid downpours forecast for Saturday.
There are plans to preserve the notes permanently.
The wall has become a draw for visitors in recent weeks but council staff were planning to act as the UK's recent heatwave was due to make way for heavy rains by Saturday.
But the downpour came earlier than expected in Manchester on Thursday evening.
The council tweeted "things got a bit damp" at the mural adding: "But don't worry we have a plan.
"Everything will be safely moved in the morning and carefully preserved.
"It will take a bit longer than we thought but it's OK we've got this."
The artwork was defaced with several swear words shortly after Rashford missed a penalty, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, in the 3-2 shootout loss.
All three players were also targeted with racist abuse on social media following the match.
Rashford previously said he was sorry for missing his penalty, adding that he "wished it had gone differently", and paid tribute to those who added messages to the mural.
The Manchester United forward also said he was "lost for words" as hundreds of people also gathered for an anti-racism demonstration at the mural last week.
People took the knee at the Stand Up to Racism demo and several speakers addressed the 700-strong crowd.