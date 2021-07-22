Bolton man's sudden death treated as suspicious by police
The sudden death of a man found dead in a property is being investigated by detectives.
The body of 46-year-old David Jones was found at a home in Bradford Street, Bolton on 10 July.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was treating his death as suspicious but it was keeping an open mind and would follow all lines of inquiry.
Paying tribute, his family said Mr Jones was "caring, respected and liked by everybody who knew him".
The family said in a statement: "He will be missed so much."
Police urged anyone who might have known Mr Jones, or witnessed anything in the Bradford Street area on the evening of 10 July, to contact them.
