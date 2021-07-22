Manchester Arena Inquiry: Bomb victims felt abandoned, says sister
- Published
A woman whose sister was killed in the Manchester Arena bomb said the "chaotic" medical response that night had left victims feeling "abandoned".
Claire Booth's sister Kelly Brewster, 32, died in the 2017 explosion and her daughter was critically injured.
Ms Booth told the Manchester Arena Inquiry her 12-year-old daughter was "left to bleed" for three and a half hours before being put in an ambulance.
"We needed help from paramedics in those first crucial minutes," she said.
Twenty-two people died and hundreds more were injured in the suicide bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
"I felt like nobody knew who would be going [to hospital] next," she said. "It was very chaotic, there didn't seem to be a plan.
"[My daughter] was 12 years old and she was left for three and a half hours to bleed," adding it was "crazy".
In her statement to the inquiry, Ms Booth said she "felt like we'd been abandoned" but was thankful for the help she received in the aftermath from security stewards and police.
"Sadly the injuries people were facing were just beyond their expertise," she said.
"We needed help from paramedics in the foyer in those first crucial minutes."
'I knew it was a bomb'
The inquiry was told Ms Booth, her daughter and Ms Brewster walked into the arena foyer seconds before Salman Abedi exploded his device. They were only about 30ft (9m) away from him.
"It was like a blowtorch and the hottest heat I'd ever felt in my entire life, just pushing everyone out of its way," Ms Booth told the inquiry.
"I knew it was a bomb and my immediate thought was that there's never just one.
"I thought someone else is going to run in and shoot us all. I was petrified."
She said her sister was lying on the foyer floor, her eyes closed and she looked like she was asleep. She said her daughter was screaming for help so she said sorry to her sister and briefly left her.
Ms Booth said there was no sign of ambulances or paramedics for "what felt like hours" and they were repeatedly told they were on their way.
Horrific
About an hour after the explosion, her daughter was carried out of the foyer on a metal crowd barrier which she found "very scary and incredibly painful" adding she had to hold on to avoid slipping off.
Ms Booth said it was a "horrific" way to move someone so badly injured.
She spent about two and a half hours on the concourse of Victoria train station before being put in an ambulance and taken to hospital.
Ms Booth said her family only discovered the following day Ms Brewster had been one of the 22 people killed.
She told the inquiry both her and her daughter suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the bombing had "ruined" her daughter's life.
The inquiry continues.