Warburton Toll Bridge: 'Astronomic' planned fee rise 'completely unacceptable'
- Published
Plans to massively increase the cost of crossing a toll bridge are "completely unacceptable", a council has said.
Manchester Ship Canal Company, which owns Warburton Toll Bridge, wants to increase the fee from 12p to up to £1.
It says extra revenues would finance a £6.5m upgrade of the bridge and nearby roads, as well as cutting queues by introducing an automated toll system.
But Warrington Borough Council said the "substantial" rise would "have a real financial impact on motorists".
Warburton Toll Bridge
- The bridge is the only route across the River Mersey and Manchester Ship Canal between the M6 and M60
- It was first opened in 1863
- Toll has been set at 12p since 1980
- It links the villages of Rixton in Warrington, Cheshire to the north, with Warburton in Trafford, Greater Manchester to the south
- It was created after the passing of the Rixton and Warburton Toll Bridge Act 1863, which gave the Manchester Ship Canal Company the right to build the bridge and charge users
- It originally cost one person on horseback or in a cart one old penny to cross
Councillor Hans Mundry, cabinet member for transportation, said: "We acknowledge that a significant upgrade of Warburton Toll Bridge, to bring it into the 21st Century, has been needed for some time.
"At the same time, it's clear that the cash only, toll booth payment method needs to be updated. It is an archaic system which causes queues and delays and brings major frustration to many, many motorists.
"Any proposals to invest in the future of the bridge are to be welcomed. However, it is completely unacceptable that motorists should have to bear the brunt of these costs.
"Potentially local residents will have to also pay an astronomic toll to cross the Warburton bridge, which would have a real financial impact on motorists, particularly those who need to use the bridge regularly to get to work or visit family."
Peel Ports, which owns Manchester Ship Canal Company, has launched a four-week public consultation on the plans.
