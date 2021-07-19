Goostrey crash: Cyclist dies after collision with van
- Published
A cyclist has died after being involved in a crash with a van.
The collision happened at the junction of Bridge Lane and Chelford Road in Goostrey at about 16:00 BST on Saturday, Cheshire Police said.
The 48-year-old man, who has not been named, was taken to hospital but later died, the force said.
The 42-year-old driver of the van was arrested in connection with the crash, but was later released under investigation.
Cheshire Police have asked anyone with information about the collision to come forward.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.