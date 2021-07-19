Water safety warning after man, 19, dies in Salford Quays
A 19-year-old man has died after getting into difficulties in a canal at Salford Quays.
Emergency crews started a rescue operation to save the teenager at about 16:40 BST on Sunday.
The man's body was then pulled from the water three hours later, Greater Manchester Police said.
Amid the hot weather, the police force said going into unfamiliar water was "especially dangerous when you cannot see below the surface".
Det Insp Helen Bagnall described the incident as "tragic".
An investigation is under way and a file has been passed to the coroner.
