Salford crash: Passenger dies after car hits building
- Published
A passenger who was travelling in a car which hit a building and caught fire has died, police have said.
The 23-year-old was one of two men dragged from the vehicle by police officers who saw the crash while on patrol in Blackfriars Road, Salford at about 03:30 BST.
The men were taken to hospital, but the passenger later died.
Greater Manchester Police said the 23-year-old driver is in a serious but stable condition.
PC Andrew Nicholson said it was "a tragic incident" and officers' thoughts "remain with [the man's] loved ones at this incredibly difficult time".
"I would also like to praise the bravery of the officers who rescued the men... and the work of the emergency services at the scene," he added.
