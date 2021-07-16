Greater Manchester Police officer charged with sexual assaults
- Published
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer has been charged with sexual assault and misconduct in a public office.
PC Adnan Ali, who previously ran the Trafford Volunteer Police Cadets, has also been charged with distributing an indecent image of a child.
The 34-year-old will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 5 August.
PC Ali, who is based in Trafford, was first arrested in October 2018.
GMP said he was arrested at that time on suspicion of police corruption after a report of abuse of position for a sexual purpose.
An investigation was carried out by GMP's major incident team supported by the Professional Standards Branch, after being referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
PC Ali was arrested again in November 2018 on suspicion of police corruption and sexual assault.
In March 2019 he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, misconduct in public office and distributing an indecent image.
He has been charged with 15 counts of misconduct in a public office, five counts of sexual assault and distributing an indecent image of a child.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk