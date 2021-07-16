Marcus Rashford mural graffiti 'not racial', say police
Vandalism that was sprayed on a mural of Marcus Rashford is "not believed to be of a racial nature", say police.
The work in Withington, where Rashford grew up, was defaced after England lost in the Euro 2020 final.
Officers say they have several lines of inquiry and are "keeping an open mind" about the possible motive.
The mural, which was covered in positive messages after the vandalism, has since been restored by street artist Akse.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were examining CCTV from the area and forensic evidence from the spray paint used.
No arrests have been made.
A police spokesperson said: "While the content of the vandalism is not believed to be of a racial nature, officers are keeping an open mind as to the motive behind defacing the artwork."
Supt Richard Timson added: "On Monday morning when we saw the damage done to the mural in Withington we were all left appalled, and we stand with the rest of the community whose solidarity against this vile abuse ever since has really shown the best of our city."
Hundreds of heartfelt notes were placed on the artwork, which is painted on the side of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street.
Ed Wellard, who commissioned the mural, said the notes would be "retained, recorded and if possible displayed".
The artwork was defaced with several swear words shortly after Rashford missed a penalty, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, in the 3-2 shootout loss on Sunday.
All three players were also targeted with racist abuse on social media following the match.
Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation after it received a report of racially aggravated damage at the mural at 02:50 BST on Monday.
Rashford said he was "lost for words" as hundreds of people also gathered for an anti-racism demonstration at the mural on Tuesday evening.