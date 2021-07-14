Gorton house fire: Second murder arrest of woman's death
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a house fire.
The woman's body was found by fire crews as they tackled a blaze on Darras Road in Gorton, Manchester, in the early hours of Tuesday.
A 34-year-old man was being questioned in connection with the death, Greater Manchester Police said.
A woman, aged 33, who was previously held on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
