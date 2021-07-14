Euro 2020: Man arrested over racist abuse of England players
A man has been arrested after England footballers were racially abused online following their Euro 2020 final defeat.
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted on social media after missing penalties.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Malicious Communications Act, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The man, from Ashton-Under-Mersey in Trafford, voluntarily attended Cheadle Heath police station.
Police said a post was made on social media on Sunday after England lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley.
Det Insp Matt Gregory said: "We are firm in our commitment, any racist abuse whether online or off is not acceptable."
"The actions of a small number of people overshadowed what was a hugely unifying event for our country."
England manager Gareth Southgate said the racist abuse aimed at Rashford, Sancho and Saka was "unforgivable".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier promised to ban people guilty of sending racist abuse to footballers from attending matches.
He said he would ensure the "football banning order regime is changed" to crack down on racism.
A mural honouring Rashford in Withington, Manchester, which was vandalised with graffiti following the match, was later covered in hundreds of supportive messages.