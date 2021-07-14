Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah's car set on fire in arson attack
The car of Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah has been deliberately set on fire in a "shocking" arson attack.
The vehicle was set alight on Greengate Street, Oldham just before 01:30 BST on Tuesday, damaging the car and a neighbouring property.
Greater Manchester Police is investigating how the fire began. Politicians have condemned the attack.
Ms Shah became the first Muslim woman to take charge of a council in the north of England in May.
Some Labour MPs have tweeted their "solidarity" for the council leader.
Jim McMahon, Labour MP for Oldham West and Royton, said "the full weight of the law must be seen to bring those accountable to book".
"My solidarity with Cllr Arooj Shah, who has been targeted in such a cowardly way," he tweeted.
Barbara Keeley, Labour MP for Worsley and Eccles South, added it this was a "shocking attack on a Labour woman leader" and added: "I'm sending solidarity and I hope she and her family are OK."
Oldham Liberal Democrats described the incident as "appalling".
"It is a frightening attack on an individual, but it also demonstrates the threat to people in public life and stops decent people from being involved in it," a spokesman for the party said.
"Not only must we stop this criminal attack, but also the abusive approach that has been too much of the politics in Oldham recently, and the UK, in recent years."
Ms Shah was elected as leader of the borough's majority Labour group after the previous leader Sean Fielding lost his seat in the recent elections.
