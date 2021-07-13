Marcus Rashford: Hundreds gather at mural for anti-racism demo
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered for an anti-racism demonstration at the Marcus Rashford mural.
There has been an outpouring of support since the artwork was vandalised following England's defeat in the Euro 2020 final.
The mural in the Manchester suburb of Withington where Rashford grew up has since been repainted and covered in supportive messages.
People started gathering for the Stand Up to Racism demo from 18:00 BST.
Members of the community addressed the crowd through loud speakers before hundreds of protestors then silently took the knee at the start of the demo.
Some of the 700-strong crowd held up Black Lives Matter placards and a message from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was also read out.
The mural was defaced with several swear words shortly after Rashford missed a penalty, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, in the 3-2 shootout loss to Italy.
All three players have since been targeted with racist abuse on social media.
Greater Manchester Police said it was investigating a report of racially aggravated damage at the mural and a social media post which was directed at Rashford, Sancho and Saka on Sunday.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes condemned the racist abuse and "vile behaviour" which has directed towards the England players.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to hold a meeting with social media firms regarding taking tougher action over racism.
A crowdfunding page for the mural has now raised more than £34,000, which the man who commissioned the artwork, Ed Wellard, said would be used to fund further pieces.