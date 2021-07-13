BBC News

Denton crash: Man arrested over hit-and-run death

image captionThe car hit Joanne Whyte on Ashton Road before driving off and then crashing into a parked car

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 49-year-old woman who was hit by a car which failed to stop and then hit a parked car.

Joanne Whyte was hit by a white BMW on Ashton Road in Denton, Greater Manchester, at 01:00 BST on Monday.

The driver failed to stop and hit an empty van before fleeing the scene on foot, Greater Manchester Police said.

A man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

