Wetherspoon ceiling collapse: Two women taken to hospital
Two women were taken to hospital and a pub in Manchester was evacuated when part of a ceiling collapsed.
It happened at the Waterhouse Wetherspoon pub in Princess Street in the city centre shortly before 21:00 BST on Monday, police said.
Four people were assessed by paramedics with two taken to hospital for further treatment, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.
A cordon was put in place and remained in place for more than three hours.
Nobody was seriously injured.
Pub operator JD Wetherspoon confirmed plastering had fallen on six customers.
A spokesman said the pub was evacuated by police and the fire service and the area was made safe for staff to be allowed back into the building.
He added: "The pub remains closed to customers, on the orders of the fire brigade, who have requested a visit from a structural engineer to assess the condition of the rest of the ceiling."