Wetherspoon ceiling collapse: Two women taken to hospital

image captionIt happened at the Waterhouse pub in Princess Street

Two women were taken to hospital and a pub in Manchester was evacuated when part of a ceiling collapsed.

It happened at the Waterhouse Wetherspoon pub in Princess Street in the city centre shortly before 21:00 BST on Monday, police said.

Four people were assessed by paramedics with two taken to hospital for further treatment, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

A cordon was put in place and remained in place for more than three hours.

Nobody was seriously injured.

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon confirmed plastering had fallen on six customers.

A spokesman said the pub was evacuated by police and the fire service and the area was made safe for staff to be allowed back into the building.

He added: "The pub remains closed to customers, on the orders of the fire brigade, who have requested a visit from a structural engineer to assess the condition of the rest of the ceiling."

