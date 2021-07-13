BBC News

Marcus Rashford: Hundreds of messages left on mural

image caption"You make us proud" - the graffiti has been covered up with supportive messages from the public

People are continuing to leave messages of support and solidarity at the vandalised mural of Marcus Rashford.

The artwork in Withington, Manchester, was defaced following England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Rashford said he was "on the verge of tears" when he saw the mural had been covered in supportive messages.

Withington Walls co-founder Ed Wellard, who commissioned the artwork, said the people responsible should be educated not punished.

The mural was vandalised shortly after Rashford missed a penalty in the 3-2 shootout loss, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

All three players have since been targeted with racist abuse on social media.

Rashford tweeted he was sorry for missing his penalty, adding that he "wished it had gone differently" but then paid tribute to those who added messages on the mural.

Several swear words were daubed across it alongside the word "Saka".

Greater Manchester Police said an investigation had begun after the force received a report of racially aggravated damage at the site at 02:50 BST on Monday.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Wellard said artist Akse, who created the piece, was coming back to work on it this morning.

He added: "Racism is learned behaviour, I think it should be more about education than punishment.

"I don't think you're going to change people's minds with punishment.

"There needs to be active discussion about racism in this country, within sport, within society, on social media, and I think it's heartening this sorry incident is allowing us to have those discussions because that's the way we will move forwards as a country."

