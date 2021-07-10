BBC News

Euro 2020: Roads and pubs renamed after England team

image copyrightPA Media
image captionYoung residents cheer for England on Wales Street in Oldham

Football fans have been renaming roads and venues in honour of the England squad ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Georgia Hines, from Stockport's Chestergate Pub, said visitor numbers had "spiked" when they renamed it after manager Gareth Southgate on Friday.

"People are coming from other parts of Manchester to have a look," she said.

Residents of the town, where England star Phil Foden was born, have also renamed roads after the player and his fellow midfielder Mason Mount.

image copyrightMichael Shoard
image captionPhil Foden was raised in Stockport, where his talent was spotted by Manchester City
image copyrightMichael Shoard
image captionResidents couldn't resist making this name-change as excitement takes hold in Stockport

Fans on Wales Street in Oldham rebranded their road with the name England Street.

One resident, Andy, said: "They've all played well, but Raheem Sterling for me has been the top player for England."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionResidents rebranded Wales Street in Oldham in honour of the England squad
image copyrightChestergate Pub
image captionThe Chestergate Pub has seen more visitors since renaming the pub after the England manager
image captionResidents of Stoke-on-Trent rebranded this cul-de-sac, but they hoped the squad would not hit a dead end on Sunday night

After England reached the semi-final of World Cup 2018, London's Southgate Tube station was temporarily renamed after the England manager, while the Paris metro temporarily rebranded six stations in honour of the winning French team.

image copyrightReuters
image captionLondon's Southgate underground station was rebranded after Russia 2018

