Tamara Padi death: Man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was stabbed in her home.
Tamara Padi was found with several wounds in Lake Road, Stalybridge at about 03:40 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 43-year-old was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, officers said.
Aubrey Padi, aged 41, of Carrfield, Hyde, was detained and appeared at Manchester Magistrates court on Saturday.
