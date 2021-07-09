Stalybridge stabbing victim's daughters pay tribute to their mum
- Published
A woman who was stabbed to death in her home was a "happy and outgoing soul" who was "loved by everyone", her daughters said.
Tamara Pedi was found by paramedics at her address on Lake Road in Stalybridge, Tameside at about 03:40 BST on Wednesday.
Greater Manchester Police said the 43-year-old died a short while after being rushed to hospital.
A man in his 40s was held on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Paying tribute, her daughter Tia said she had "not only lost my mum, but also my best friend all at once".
"You always were such a happy and outgoing soul, you always knew how to put a smile on my face by just being your crazy, happy self," she said.
"I hope you know that you were and still are loved by everyone."
'Full of love'
Ms Pedi's other daughter Mia said her mother was "always there for me and loved me wholeheartedly".
"She promised that I would never have a reason to cry," she said.
"I've come to realise crying is natural, so today I will cry."
A friend of Ms Pedi added that she was "a friend and a sister to anyone who got a chance to know her".
"Tamara was full of love and made sure everyone around her felt that love," they said.
"She had a way of lifting your spirit with her laughter and her presence [and] her joy was almost contagious."
A police spokesman appealed for anyone with information about what happened to Ms Pedi to contact them.
