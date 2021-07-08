Manchester Arena Inquiry: Fire manager apology for 'gross failure'
A senior fire chief has apologised for a "gross failure" in the service's response to the Manchester Arena attack.
Command and communication issues meant it was more than two hours after the explosion before firefighters were sent to the scene on 22 May 2017.
Retired assistant chief fire officer Geoff Harris said the emergency response was "completely unacceptable".
"It was far from adequate or effective," he told an inquiry.
"I extend my personal apologies for the failure of the fire and rescue service to respond adequately on that night," he added.
Mr Harris was effectively second in command of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) on the night of the arena bombing, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.
He told the public inquiry into the attack: "I don't think there's any one single point of failure. There are a number of issues that arose."
'Let people down'
The inquiry has previously been told that several senior fire officers repeatedly tried and failed to contact Greater Manchester Police's Force Duty Officer to get more information about the incident before deploying firefighters.
Mr Harris, who had more than 35 years of service before retiring, said some of his officers were "stuck in a loop" of trying to contact the police and displayed "some inertia" in overcoming those communication problems.
Paul Greaney QC, lead counsel to the inquiry, asked if the delay represented "not just a failure but a gross failure in response".
Mr Harris replied: "It does sir."
He agreed that on the night of the attack, there was a failure of leadership within GMFRS and that it was "too risk averse" in its response.
The inquiry heard Mr Harris was off duty and at home when he was told about the arena explosion.
He said he was watching TV news coverage and saw both police and paramedics at the scene of the attack.
Mr Harris told the inquiry at that stage he thought firefighters were there too.
He was asked by the then chief fire officer Peter O'Reilly to go to the Command Support Room at the fire service headquarters, arriving about 1 hour and 45 minutes after the blast.
Mr Harris said it was only after he arrived that he realised firefighters had not been mobilised to the arena.
The incident commander was about to deploy specialist fire crews, trained to respond to terrorist attacks, when he was overruled by Mr O'Reilly.
After speaking to an ambulance commander at the scene, Mr O'Reilly decided to send just 12 standard firefighters.
The hearing was told that Mr Harris supported the chief's decision on the night although he told the inquiry with hindsight, he thought the decision not to send specialist crews was the wrong one.
A few hours after the bombing, Mr Harris met firefighters who were "fuming" about the failed response.
Mr Harris said there was a "ring of firefighters around me" demanding answers which he was unable to give.
"Not only did we let down the people of Greater Manchester, we let those firefighters down," he said.
The inquiry continues.