Yousef Makki: Teen who stabbed boy admits handling stolen phone
A teenager who fatally stabbed a schoolboy has admitted handling a phone stolen in a violent robbery weeks earlier.
Former public schoolboy Joshua Molnar, 19, knifed Yousef Makki, 17, in the chest during a fight in upmarket Hale Barns, Cheshire, on 2 March 2019.
He told a jury he acted in self defence as Yousef pulled a knife on him. He was cleared of murder and manslaughter.
He was given a 12-month conditional discharge for handling stolen goods.
Molnar, of The Shambles, Knutsford, had been due to face trial at Chester Crown Court for the offence - which was unconnected to the stabbing - after previously denying handling the stolen phone.
However, he later switched his plea to guilty.
Simon Mills, prosecuting, told the court a youth was subjected to a violent mugging-type robbery by a large group of males near Wilmslow Leisure Centre on 17 February 2019.
Mr Mills said the victim was "surrounded, threatened and punched repeatedly" and one male took £30 cash from him and another took his Apple iPhone.
He added there was no evidence or suggestion that the defendant was involved in that offence.
The prosecutor said police investigating Yousef's death found the locked stolen phone in Molnar's bedroom during a search of the defendant's then home in Hale.
It was formally identified by the victim in January 2020 after police successfully downloaded its memory, said Mr Mills.
Molnar later went on trial in July 2019 at Manchester Crown Court over Yousef's death.
He admitted possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice by initially lying to police about what had happened and was sentenced to a 16-month detention and training order.
The court heard he was released in February 2020 on licence and had "reacted incredibly well" following his spell in custody.
Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, told him: "The phone came into your possession, it's not clear how. You have not actually said.
"In reality it doesn't matter because you received the phone and that is what you have now admitted.
"The Youth Justice Service are very impressed with your approach and they believe you have made real strides in changing your life."
He said the conditional discharge meant he must "stay out of trouble" and "continue the good progress that you have made".
The judge added: "Your future is in your own hands."