Oldham robberies: Armed gang jailed for eBay car advert attacks
- Published
Three men who robbed customers interested in buying cars advertised for sale on eBay have been jailed.
One victim was told he would be "chopped up" with a machete before being robbed of £11,000, police said.
Mohammed Fareed, 47, and Faisal Farid, 25, of Oldham, were jailed for 20 and 12 years respectively for conspiracy to commit robbery.
Accomplice Adam Marco, 20, also of Oldham, was jailed for six years after admitting the same offence.
Between 28 September 2019 and 15 February 2020, the three men targeted at least 18 people, Manchester Crown Court heard.
The group - who often referred to themselves online as "Adam", "John" or "Jim" - would promote the cars as "reduced due to RTA damage" or claim the vehicles were advertised for a quick sale due to illness in the family, divorce or debt.
Members of the public would then meet the gang to view the car but were faced with a group of masked men, armed with machetes and hammers.
During some of the confrontations the gang were said to have held an imitation handgun to the heads of victims and a bullet was recovered from within the Citroen Berlingo van the offenders were using.
The trio - led by Fareed - targeted vulnerable victims such as lone women and directed them to meet in isolated places in Oldham and around Manchester city centre.
To avoid detection, they set up new email addresses, phone numbers and mobile phones and frequently changed them.
They were finally caught by armed officers on 14 February 2020.
Det Ch Insp Joe Harrop said: "The old saying goes - if a deal looks too good to be true - it probably is. I'd advise people not to agree to paying in large sums of cash and meet in a safe, well-lit area."
