University of Manchester remote learning plan 'was a misunderstanding'
- Published
A misunderstanding led students to believe remote learning would continue permanently, a university has said.
Thousands of University of Manchester (UoM) students signed a petition after it was reported it would continue holding lectures online indefinitely without any reduction to tuition fees.
UoM vice-president April McMahon said the use of the term "blended learning" had caused the confusion.
She said most teaching would return to normal once restrictions were eased.
Ms McMahon, UoM's vice president of teaching, learning and students, said it had "never been our intention" to keep teaching online and any such suggestion was "categorically untrue".
Emily Bennett, who started the petition, had said students "don't get the same experience" when being taught online and should pay less.
More than 6,000 students have signed the petition.
Ms McMahon said the term "blended learning" had caused the mix-up and apologised for "any confusion and upset it has caused students".
She said the approach would use online materials, but digital learning tools would be provided in addition to face-to-face teaching with some remote learning if students are isolating or some classes are found to benefit from that approach.
