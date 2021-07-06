Bolton crash death: Cyclist was 'devoted family man'
- Published
A cyclist who died in a crash with a car was a "devoted" father who will be remembered for his "daft grin", his family have said.
Kevin Harmon's bike collided with a blue Saab 93 on Edge Lane in Horwich, Bolton, at about 17:20 BST on Thursday.
The 47-year-old's family said his death had left "a hole in the lives of so many".
A man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of causing death while disqualified from driving.
He has since been released under investigation, Greater Manchester Police said.
In a tribute, Mr Harmon's family said he had been a "cyclist for over 25 years".
"Kev was riding with the wind in his face and the sun on his back when tragedy struck," they said.
They added that he had been a "devoted family man... with a caring and easy-going nature".
"Kev was quick to laugh and will be remembered by everyone for his big daft grin."
The force has asked anyone with information about the crash or dash-cam footage to come forward.