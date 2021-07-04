Summerseat blast: Bike ride in memory of Hazel Wilcock
The family and friends of a woman who died in a house explosion have begun a charity bike ride from Manchester to Blackpool in her memory.
Hazel Wilcock was killed in the blast in Summerseat, Bury on 17 February.
The 61-year-old had been training to take part in the ride to raise funds for Stockport's St Ann's Hospice, where she worked as a senior counsellor.
Her friend Julia Christie-Endicott said they were undertaking the ride "so her legacy carries on".
About a dozen of Ms Wilcock's family, friends and colleagues are participating in the 60-mile ride, hoping to raise funds for a new counselling room in her name.
"I think she would find it pretty funny to be honest because we are a right mixed bunch. It has brought us all together," Ms Christie-Endicott said.
Ms Wilcock had been speaking on the phone to her partner Tony Dewes at the time of the blast.
In a tribute after her death, he said: "I can see why she was drawn to counselling, she was just a natural listener, non-judgemental.
"You could pour your heart out and she wouldn't judge you for it. She was absolutely inspirational."
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has previously said its forensic investigation had concluded but it would not be appropriate to disclose more information due to the ongoing inquest.
Ms Wilcock previously worked as a social worker with deaf people in Blackburn and later set up access to counselling services for deaf people.
She also trained deaf people as peer supporters for mental health issues.
