Man jailed for throwing drugs packages into HMP Forest Bank

Published
image copyrightGMP
image captionMichael Hopkins was caught on CCTV throwing two packages over the wall of HMP Forest Bank

A man who was caught on CCTV throwing drugs packages worth thousands of pounds over a prison wall has been jailed for two years.

Michael Hopkins, 29, admitted scaling the outside fence of HMP Forest Bank in Salford and launching two bundles into its grounds, police said.

The packages, which were intercepted by officers, contained letters laced with psychoactive substances and cannabis.

Hopkins was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Officers arrested him after he was seen on CCTV walking through the undergrowth and throwing the bundles.

Hopkins, of Ivy Street in Manchester, was found with a third package, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force said he claimed he had been told to throw the contents over by a man who he refused to name.

image copyrightGMP
image captionHopkins was jailed for two years
image copyrightGMP
image captionThe seized packages contained letters laced with psychoactive substances and cannabis

Hopkins pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to convey contraband into a prison and two counts of conveying contraband into a prison.

He was also sentenced for suspended sentences which have now been activated in relation to handling stolen goods and dangerous driving.

Det Sgt Andrew Vizard said contraband was a "big problem" which "promoted gang culture" inside prisons.

"Any drugs entering the prison system can lead to further crimes being committed by inmates and pose a serious risk to the safety of prison staff," he said.

A spokesman for HMP Forest Bank said the smuggling of prohibited items "would not be tolerated".

