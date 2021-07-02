Manchester Jewish Museum reopens after £6m synagogue refurb
A Jewish museum housed within a 1874 Grade II* listed synagogue building has reopened after a two-year transformation.
Manchester Jewish Museum has doubled in size, creating a new gallery containing more than 31,000 artefacts.
It launched with an installation from Turner Prize-winning artist Laure Prouvost for Manchester International Festival.
Museum boss Max Dunbar said the renovation had been "a labour of love".
During its £6m renovation, a hidden time capsule dating back to the 1870s was found within the Cheetham Hill building's walls.
It is the only UK museum based inside a synagogue building.
The new gallery, kosher-style café and learning studio will embody the stories and culture of Jewish people, staff said.
This includes Laure Prouvost's film inspired by stories from women who attended the former synagogue.
Mr Dunbar said it had taken a decade of planning and he was "so proud" to "create a space for dialogue".