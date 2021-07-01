Manchester International Festival: 'Big Ben in the North' unveiled
A striking "Big Ben in the North" art installation has been unveiled to mark the start of Manchester International Festival.
Big Ben Lying Down With Political Books, a 140ft (42m) version of London's Elizabeth Tower, has been placed in the city centre.
Artist Marta Minujin said he hoped the work could be "a new national symbol".
Artists from more than 20 countries will feature at the festival, which runs until 18 July.
The Piccadilly Gardens installation is the first major UK commission for the Argentinian artist, who said it was "a way of being liberated from the concept of one thing or place being better than the other".
"Global symbols like Big Ben stand up straight and never change, but the world is always changing," he said.
"We get hold of Big Ben and take it to Manchester, it starts to be a lighter weight, as if it were a seesaw, to balance out the situation."
The piece, which also urges people to go inside and see a short film and listen to a sound composition of Big Ben's chimes and speeches from history, is covered in more than 20,000 books, which will be given away at the end of the festival.
The oldest publication included is philosopher and activist Thomas Paine's 1776 work Common Sense, while the most recent is footballer Marcus Rashford's You Are A Champion, which was released in May.
Other artists featuring include musicians Damon Albarn and Arlo Parks, photographer Cephas Williams' exhibition Portrait of Black Britain and a Lemn Sissay and Hans Ulrich Obrist-curated poster installation called Poet Slash Artist.
The festival, which concentrates on original, new works, will also see the premiere of All Of This Unreal Time, a short film in which actor Cillian Murphy plays a man on an existential mission, and The Patience of Trees, a piece by composer Dobrinka Tabakova about the "healing potential and power of the natural world", a spokesman said.
Manchester International Festival runs until 18 July at venues across the city.
