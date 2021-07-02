Covid: Oldham Council demands school self-isolation rules review
The government should urgently review Covid self-isolation rules in schools, a council leader said as the number of pupils forced to learn from home soars.
Oldham council leader Arooj Shah said 14% of the borough's children were now self-isolating and learning remotely.
She said the impact of this on their education "cannot be overstated" and warned a generation of children could be "left behind" as a result.
The Department for Education has been contacted for a response.
A total of 6,265 school pupils in the Greater Manchester borough are currently self-isolating, up from 4,109 a week ago.
In addition, 411 school staff are having to stay away from Oldham's 72 schools because of the requirement to self-isolate.
'Left behind'
"With more and more of Oldham's schoolchildren having to self-isolate something must be done to get them back in the classroom where they should be," said Ms Shah.
"It cannot be overstated how much of an impact not being able to go to school is having on these children and their education.
"We run the risk of having a generation of young people left behind not just here in Oldham, but elsewhere in Greater Manchester and in similar areas where rates of self-isolation are much higher than in other parts of the country."
Ms Shah called on the government to "commit to a new plan to address the ongoing inequality that these schoolchildren are now facing".
"We need a new approach that minimises the impact on children's education and we need it now, not in three weeks' time," she said.
Oldham Council's managing director for children and young people Gerard Jones called for the resumption of daily testing.
He said this "would keep children in school even if they are contacts" of those who have tested positive for coronavirus.