Machete-wielding robbers jailed for crime spree
- Published
Members of a machete-wielding gang who raided a string of corner shops and terrorised a young family in their home have been jailed.
The violent group was linked to up to 29 robberies at stores across the north west of England in 2019.
In September that year, three members broke into a home in Cheshire and threatened a couple and their children.
At Manchester Crown Court, four members of the group were handed life sentences due to the seriousness of their crimes.
The court heard the gang mainly targeted mid-size convenience stores across Greater Manchester and Cheshire between May and November 2019.
Striking just before closing time the balaclava-clad raiders would threaten shop workers with violence, on some occasions dragging them to safes or tills to remove cash.
A "conservative estimate" of at least 100 victims had suffered the effects of their violent crimes, the hearing was told.
During the raid on the family's home in the village of Warburton, Jack Yarwood, 35, Michael Burke, 40, and Daniel Adamson, 35, armed themselves with machetes and a crowbar.
Throwing a concrete birdbath through the kitchen window to gain entry, once inside the home they "set out to bring terror into the lives of a young family who had done no harm to them", the court heard.
The mother and her two children, aged nine and 13, were bundled into a bedroom wardrobe while the woman's partner was told to open a safe.
He offered the men keys to the family Mercedes, and they who made off with the tracker-equipped vehicle.
'Bullies'
Taking the car led to the arrest of Yarwood and co-defendant Stuart Watson, 41, but Adamson and Burke continued to carry out more raids, including while under police surveillance.
Judge Anthony Cross QC said the family had suffered "severe psychological harm," adding the mother was right to describe the four as "evil".
A female shop worker who was dragged about by a gang member described them as "evil bullies".
Judge Cross wondered "how it was possible" that criminals could get away with such offending.
"The villains must have thought they could carry on this offending with impunity because of the absence of police officers in these communities," he said.
Judge Cross said the offending of Yarwood, Burke, Adamson and Watson was so serious that life sentences were required to protect the public.
Each was sentenced as follows:
- Yarwood, of Salford, was jailed for a minimum term of 10 years and 42 days. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery
- Burke, of Trafford, was sentenced to a minimum term of 15 years and three months. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery
- Watson, of Trafford, must serve at least eight years and 10 months. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery
- Adamson, of Sale, was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to a minimum term of 13 years
- Michael Kedie, of Sale, was jailed for 12 years and three months for conspiracy to commit robbery
- Connor Kedie, 23, of Rookfield Avenue, Sale, admitted assisting an offender, namely his brother, and was given a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years.