Rochdale football fan completes run to all 92 league grounds
A football fan is thought to be the first person to run to all 92 league grounds in England and Wales.
Nathan Richardson completed the 2,500-mile charity challenge on Saturday at Rochdale AFC's Crown Oil Stadium.
The 30-year-old former soldier, of Manchester, set off in March last year but was delayed by repeated Covid restrictions.
Ed Wood holds the world record for visiting all 92 clubs in 189 days, but he did not run.
Rochdale fan Mr Richardson said: "I got the idea after speaking to a Burnley fan who was running to all his away games. So I thought I'd run to all the grounds.
"I have done my research and nobody has ever done it. It was amazing and I'm thrilled to have done it."
Mr Richardson departed from Manchester United's Old Trafford ground but his journey was halted at Macclesfield Town during England's first coronavirus lockdown.
But he got moving again over the summer before completing the feat over a year later.
Recalling the highlights of his mammoth journey, the engineer said: "Port Vale were so welcoming, while the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium was amazing.
"I also got to lift the real FA Cup at Arsenal. Not many people can say that.
"Mind you it was a bit scary camping on Dartmoor. It was pretty spooky with it just being so vast and all the animal noises.
"I mean I have been in the wilderness before with the Army but then you are surrounded by 30 men with guns. There I was, all alone."
Mr Richardson has raised more than £7,000 for for mental health charity Mind and The Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity.
He hopes to raise £9,200 in total, equal to £100 for each ground.
