Stretford Taser arrest: Man to sue Greater Manchester Police
- Published
A man who was Tasered by officers in front of his son is taking legal action against Greater Manchester Police.
Footage of Desmond Ziggy Mombeyarara being arrested in Stretford in May 2020 was shared on social media, sparking protests from anti-racism campaigners.
The police watchdog concluded the officers acted within guidelines and recommended improvements to training.
But the legal firm representing Mr Mombeyarara said the use of the Taser was "unnecessary" and "inappropriate".
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) declined to comment at this time.
In the mobile phone footage, Mr Mombeyarara, 35, is seen standing next to a marked police car and two officers at a petrol station forecourt.
Mr Mombeyarara puts down his young child before falling to the floor as the Taser is fired by one of the officers.
He was arrested by officers who suspected he was intoxicated and allegedly did not comply when they tried to breathalyse him, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
It said events escalated when police attempted to arrest him, which resulted in a Taser being discharged seven times.
'Excessive force'
The IOPC found officers had not acted in a way which justified disciplinary proceedings and concluded they had not committed a criminal offence.
But Mr Mombeyarara's legal firm Scott-Moncrieff & Associates Ltd said it was of "the firm opinion that the extremely disturbing use of a Taser was unnecessary, inappropriate and therefore a disproportionate use of force".
"We disagree with the IOPC that in this particular case it was appropriate to use a Taser as opposed to conventional physical restraint techniques," it said.
"It is ultimately for the court to determine whether the police use of force was proportionate in this case."
It said Mr Mombeyarara intended to bring a damages claim against GMP's chief constable in relation to the excessive use of force.
Mr Mombeyarara was handed a conditional discharge for 18 months and a fine of £420 at Manchester Magistrates' Court after he was convicted of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty.
He was also sentenced for speeding and no insurance while offences of drink driving and breaching Covid restrictions were dismissed.