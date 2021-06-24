Covid: Greater Manchester-Scotland travel ban row deepens
A row between Greater Manchester's mayor and the Scottish first minister over a travel ban has deepened after a meeting reportedly inflamed divisions.
The ban on non-essential journeys between Scotland and Manchester and Salford came into force on Monday.
The Daily Telegraph reported that Andy Burnham was accused of being "incoherent and absurd" during talks with Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday.
Mr Burnham has previously expressed anger over the ban.
The mayor and the first minister spoke in a phone call in an attempt to resolve matters.
A spokesman for Mr Burnham said he was "surprised" details of the talks had been leaked, as it was understood to be a "confidential meeting".
He added that during the call, Ms Sturgeon had conceded she should have informed Mr Burnham before she announced the move, but the mayor had been "disappointed" that the first minister "completely dismissed the financial impact her decision has had... and the need for her government to consider providing compensation".
He said people in the affected areas had "no advance notice and no ability to change their plans and are now left out of pocket".
"The reference made to the travel advice in Greater Manchester misunderstands that this is UK government advice that was agreed in advance with the mayor," he added.
"This is very different to the unilateral ban that was imposed without notice by the Scottish first minister."
The Scottish government has been approached for a comment.
'Significant' impact
After the decision was announced on Sunday, the mayor said it was "completely disproportionate" and accused the Scottish government of "hypocrisy".
The Scottish government said the decision was made after "careful consideration" while Ms Sturgeon has said she was "a bit confused" over the mayor's stance.
The first minister has said the ban was a public health measure, based on Covid levels in the area.
The latest figures showed that in the week leading up to 19 June, Manchester and Salford had the fifth and eighth highest Covid infection rates in England, with 377 and 333 cases per 100,000 people respectively.
On Tuesday, Mr Burnham said the ban was having a "significant" impact on people's lives, citing examples of a family who had to cancel a trip to Scotland to scatter the ashes of a loved one and a group of walkers, who had all had both vaccines, who were already in the country and "don't know what to do".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the mayor also told a press conference a hotel in Greater Manchester had lost 200 room nights as a result of the ban being announced.
Airline EasyJet has announced it will not go ahead with new routes connecting Manchester with Edinburgh and Aberdeen following the ban.
