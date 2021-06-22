Manchester viaduct to be turned into New York-style urban park
A Manchester viaduct which has been out of use for 50 years is to be turned into a New York-style urban park.
Grade II listed Castlefield Viaduct, built in 1892, will open next summer as a temporary National Trust park to test ideas for its long-term future.
The viaduct could ultimately be turned into a green space similar to New York's High Line "park in the sky".
It was last used in 1969 to to carry heavy rail traffic in and out of Manchester Central railway station.
The National Trust plan is similar to the New York park but it would not be a through route to other parts of the city.
Members of the public are being encouraged to suggest long-term ideas for the viaduct.
Mike Innerdale, the National Trust's regional director for the North, said: "As well as transforming the viaduct into a green space for people, we recognise the viaduct's importance to Manchester's history and the need to protect it. "
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said it was "such an iconic part of Manchester's heritage, so it's fantastic to see the National Trust's plans for breathing new life into this landmark and I look forward to working with them to make this a reality".
"Greater Manchester's parks and green spaces have been a lifeline over the pandemic, and we've all been reminded of how important access to nature is, which is why I'm committed to creating greener, more liveable communities," he said.
