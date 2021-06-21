Winsford death: Boy, 17, charged with murdering man
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who died after a "disturbance" in the street.
Keagan Crimes, 27, died on 12 October after he sustained serious injuries during an incident in Winsford, Cheshire, the previous evening.
A 17-year-old boy from Crewe has been charged with murder, wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with affray and released on conditional bail to appear at West Cheshire Youth Court on Wednesday.
Three other teenage boys and a girl who were also arrested as part of the investigation have been released without charge.
